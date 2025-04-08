Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,752,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,031 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $738,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

HWM stock opened at $115.74 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $140.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.26 and its 200 day moving average is $117.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

