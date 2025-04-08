Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Acquired by Rollins Financial Advisors LLC

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRF. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,300,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,173,000 after acquiring an additional 320,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,678,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 70,166 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 2,071,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,578,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,982,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,969,000 after buying an additional 226,601 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.15. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $43.01.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1894 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.