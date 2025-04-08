800 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Bought by Bernard Wealth Management Corp.

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 92,841.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,007,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $134,833,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $102,174,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,899,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,582,000 after buying an additional 593,211 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 737.0% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 400,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,371,000 after acquiring an additional 352,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. This represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $499,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,765.60. The trade was a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $89.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $114.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 64.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Truist Financial started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.89.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

