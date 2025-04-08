Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Takes $199,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,301,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,565,226 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $402,061,000. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,692,000 after buying an additional 2,803,683 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,217,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,734,000 after buying an additional 5,840,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,972,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,806,000 after buying an additional 1,458,886 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

