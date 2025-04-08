Greenland Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 95,162 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 95,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.21.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,616.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,575.36. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $74.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

