Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Makes New $332,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 971 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.90.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $345.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $131.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.30%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

