German American Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 13,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $961,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,334. This represents a 12.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 145,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $10,327,339.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,324,191.46. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 313,423 shares of company stock worth $22,263,071. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 2.4 %

KO opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $293.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.59%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

