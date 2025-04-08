Greenland Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 74,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $197,358.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,635.87. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $78.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 89.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

