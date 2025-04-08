Greenland Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 36,322 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,450,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,360,000 after purchasing an additional 163,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,427,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,971,000 after purchasing an additional 596,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,964,000 after purchasing an additional 222,352 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,978,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,143,000 after purchasing an additional 947,580 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $171,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $131.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.29.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director William W. Douglas III purchased 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,275. This trade represents a 103.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

