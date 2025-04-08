Sika (SXYAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter.

Sika Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of SXYAY stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51. Sika has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $33.52.

Sika Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Sika’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Sika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing system; develops admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems.

