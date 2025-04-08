Greenland Capital Management LP Sells 77,334 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Greenland Capital Management LP cut its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,334 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 746.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in PG&E by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $532,368.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,104.95. The trade was a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 6,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at $232,770.24. This represents a 75.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG&E Stock Performance

PG&E stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

