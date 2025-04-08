AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €35.75 ($38.86) and traded as high as €39.54 ($42.98). AXA shares last traded at €37.57 ($40.84), with a volume of 11,487,544 shares.
AXA Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.75.
About AXA
AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.
