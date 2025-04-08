Greenland Capital Management LP Buys 4,816 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Greenland Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $100,195.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,557 shares in the company, valued at $679,448.70. The trade was a 12.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $1,105,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,065.50. This represents a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,392,315 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $131.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.74 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.38.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.40%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.