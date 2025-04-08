Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Sold by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,239 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Atlanta Braves

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 15,192 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.62 per share, for a total transaction of $617,099.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 146,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,332.40. The trade was a 11.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 47,692 shares of company stock worth $1,980,287. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 1.9 %

BATRK stock opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $44.43.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. Research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

