B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.46 and traded as high as $3.58. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 31,046 shares.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BOSC Free Report ) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.22% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

