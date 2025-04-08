Greenland Capital Management LP Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Greenland Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 42.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 90.45, a current ratio of 84.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $933.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin BSP Realty Trust ( NYSE:FBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $55.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBRT. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley raised Franklin BSP Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.