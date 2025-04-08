EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.59. EVI Industries shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 14,555 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered EVI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $224.45 million, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of EVI Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in EVI Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EVI Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

