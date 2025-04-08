EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVIGet Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.59. EVI Industries shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 14,555 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered EVI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

EVI Industries Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $224.45 million, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of EVI Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in EVI Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EVI Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

