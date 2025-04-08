Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 116.77 ($1.49) and traded as high as GBX 129.55 ($1.65). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.63), with a volume of 1,745,214 shares.
Serabi Gold Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 147.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.06.
About Serabi Gold
Serabi Gold plc is a gold exploration and production company involved in the evaluation and development of gold deposits in Brazil. the Company’s primary interests are its 100% owned Palito Mining Complex and the more recently acquired Coringa Gold Project both located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.
