iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.07 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 26.38 ($0.34). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.41), with a volume of 810,590 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Get iomart Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on iomart Group

iomart Group Stock Performance

iomart Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.07. The company has a market cap of £37.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. iomart Group’s payout ratio is 90.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iomart Group news, insider Richard Last purchased 50,000 shares of iomart Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £38,500 ($49,007.13). 23.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About iomart Group

(Get Free Report)

iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM) is one of the UK’s leading provider of secure cloud managed services, simplifying the complexities of modern technology for businesses. Our team of 650+ experts deliver cutting-edge solutions in cloud infrastructure, modern workplace management, and managed security services that enable our customers to innovate, protect, and scale their businesses.

We proudly hold one of the UK’s most extensive sets of Microsoft credentials, including Azure Expert MSP, five Solution Partner Designations, and membership in Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.