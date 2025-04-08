German American Bancorp Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

German American Bancorp Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6,229.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,052,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,640 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16,463.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 800,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,446,000 after buying an additional 795,839 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,287,000 after acquiring an additional 219,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,154,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,560,000 after acquiring an additional 196,988 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $135.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.54. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.28 and a 12-month high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

