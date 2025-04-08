German American Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,783,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,189,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,971 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,430,000 after buying an additional 553,333 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,405,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,237,000 after buying an additional 64,467 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,154,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,814,000 after buying an additional 845,313 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average of $81.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3189 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

