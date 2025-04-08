Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Takes $1.25 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,418 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.9% of Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.1 %
UNH opened at $524.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $541.48. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $630.73.
UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.
Insider Activity
In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.32.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group Profile
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than UnitedHealth Group
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Alibaba Caught in Tariff Crossfire: Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Can Solid Biosciences Challenge Sarepta in the DMD Market?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Will CrowdStrike’s Goodwill Strategy Pay Off in Revenue Gains?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.