Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 531 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lowered its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,770. This represents a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $73.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average is $66.66. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. StockNews.com cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Melius Research raised US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

