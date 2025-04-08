Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Sells 2,861 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.78.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.67 and a 52 week high of $132.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

