Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 222 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,826,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

O opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 328.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.42.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

