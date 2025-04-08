Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 408 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,572,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 761,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 166,178 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 101,184 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,937,000 after buying an additional 74,185 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.99.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 328.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

