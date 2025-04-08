Renaissance Group LLC Sells 10,273 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,273 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club comprises 1.5% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $35,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $114.42 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.81 and a 1 year high of $120.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,924.09. The trade was a 32.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $2,208,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,716.28. The trade was a 38.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,148,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.