Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Buys 3,096 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,729,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 8.7% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $206,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $85.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

