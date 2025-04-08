Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,543 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $2,442,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 63,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,380,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,530,000 after purchasing an additional 436,657 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.86. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -69.71%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

