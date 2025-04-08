Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Abacus FCF Advisors LLC

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Crown by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,095,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after purchasing an additional 176,959 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,456,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,605 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,183,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $81.02 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.84 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

