The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Plans $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.7278 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th.
Toronto-Dominion Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 2.3 %
TD stock opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $64.91.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
