The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Plans $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.7278 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 2.3 %

TD stock opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $64.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

