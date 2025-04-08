Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Buys 6,305 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $126.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $109.93 and a 1 year high of $161.75.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.20.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

