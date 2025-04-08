Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,062 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $15,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4,423.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,480,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,087,000 after buying an additional 2,425,576 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,020,000. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,968,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,803,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,945,000 after purchasing an additional 235,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 421.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 248,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after buying an additional 201,188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.56. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

