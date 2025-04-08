German American Bancorp Inc. Sells 23,011 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp Inc. lessened its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 491,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,011 shares during the period. German American Bancorp makes up approximately 2.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $19,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.61. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $47.08.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 23.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GABC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

In related news, Director Diane B. Medley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,557.70. The trade was a 22.88 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,086 shares of company stock worth $42,621. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

