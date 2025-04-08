Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 111.5% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $209.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $204.79 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.39.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.95.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

