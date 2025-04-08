United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Decreased by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $95.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.31. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.23 and a 52-week high of $153.42.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Loop Capital decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

