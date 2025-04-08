Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Takes $3.36 Million Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 63,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in Doximity during the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $85.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $366,463.20. The trade was a 75.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

