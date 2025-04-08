Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,998,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,463,000 after acquiring an additional 762,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.63 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.1317 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

