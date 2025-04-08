Bank of Montreal Can Has $160.59 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,059,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,272 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $160,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

BEP opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

