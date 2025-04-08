Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $957,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 822,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,522,425.75. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $31,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,646,134 shares of company stock worth $132,604,246. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HOOD. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.