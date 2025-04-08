Twin Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,145,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,007,000 after buying an additional 1,420,625 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,017,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,944,000 after acquiring an additional 37,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $66.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.