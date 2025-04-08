Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $890,000 Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.76.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $107.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $127.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.99, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 1,043 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $114,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,092 shares in the company, valued at $32,918,065.52. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $29,055.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,646.38. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,304 shares of company stock worth $365,274 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.