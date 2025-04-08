Renaissance Group LLC Has $7.86 Million Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 468,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 2.9 %

NOMD opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $20.81.

Nomad Foods Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

