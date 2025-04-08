Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Buys 9,548 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 829.8% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in RPM International by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPM. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised RPM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

RPM International Trading Down 1.4 %

RPM International stock opened at $106.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.18. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $141.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

