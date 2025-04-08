Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Boosted by Abacus FCF Advisors LLC

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,294,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,904,000 after buying an additional 74,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,037,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,141 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,649,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,175,000 after buying an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,461,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,320,000 after acquiring an additional 55,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,129,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,442,000 after acquiring an additional 29,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BR. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $220.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.30 and a twelve month high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $1,308,256.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,854.40. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $5,259,037.11. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 52,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,355,220.52. This represents a 29.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,793. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.