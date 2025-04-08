Renaissance Group LLC Has $11.16 Million Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 172.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,161 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $11,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.84. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $55.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

