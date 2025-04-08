Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Grows Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank grew its position in Rollins by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,469.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,173 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,937.94. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. This represents a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $945,882. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 0.80. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $56.26.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

