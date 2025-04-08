Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21,824 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,097,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,582,000 after acquiring an additional 78,979 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,772,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,362,000 after purchasing an additional 128,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,742,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,824,000 after buying an additional 33,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after buying an additional 38,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,221,000 after buying an additional 224,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APAM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

NYSE APAM opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

