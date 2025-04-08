iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 320.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $38.10.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

