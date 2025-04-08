The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 497,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hershey were worth $84,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Hershey by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $41,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,936. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $162.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.29. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $211.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

